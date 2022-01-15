Fresno Police officer sent to hospital after attack by suspect. A second officer fired a taser

A Fresno Police officer was hospitalized after being attacked by a suspect during an arrest Friday evening.

Officers received reports around 4 p.m. of two men attempting to break into a garage in an alleyway near the area of First Street and Clinton Avenue in central Fresno, according to Sgt. Erik Ia.

Officers made contact with the two men, with one of the suspects cooperating with officers but the other walking away.

An officer attempted to stop the suspect from leaving the area.

The suspect then attacked the officer, knocking him to the ground.

A second officer on scene was able to deploy his taser and pushed the suspect off the other officer.

The suspect was arrested and faces charges of assault on an officer.

The officer who was attacked was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.