Fresno police officer shoots suspect at downtown headquarters. What’s known so far

A Fresno police officer was involved in a shooting at the department’s headquarters on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred just after noon in the Annex building off of Fresno Street.

A suspect was been transported to Community Regional Medical Center, according to police. Crime scene investigators could be seen going in and out of the annex building Tuesday afternoon.

Few other details have been released, but Chief Paco Balderrama is expected to hold a press conference at the headquarters Tuesday afternoon.