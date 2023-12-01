Fresno police officers punched, kicked while taking suspect with warrant into custody

A man wanted for domestic violence was taken into custody Thursday afternoon but not before injuring two Fresno police officers.

The incident happened when officers went to serve a warrant pickup at 3:45 p.m. at East Norwich and North Barton avenues.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the 22-year-old suspect ran inside the home.

The suspect refused to comply with officers demands during a call-out, instead climbing underneath the home that has crawlspaces, police said.

A police K-9 was deployed and found the suspect and bit him.

When officers went to take the suspect into custody, the 22-year old allegedly fought with officers and kicked an officer in the jaw and punched another officer.

Both officers suffered minor injuries, Fresno police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said. One of the officers was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Police said the suspect is on probation.

The suspect will be charged with domestic violence and assault on the two officers and other pending charges, Trueba Vega said.