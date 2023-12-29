Fresno Police will be patrolling the city on New Year’s Eve

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Police Department will be out on New Year’s Eve looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence (DUI).

The Fresno Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving, according to police.

Officers say to follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Fresno Police say drivers who are caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

This DUI patrol will be on Dec. 31 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; the locations of the patrols have not been released to the public.

