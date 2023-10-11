Fresno police: Person of interest held in possible hate crime incidents

Fresno police reported Tuesday evening an arrest in a pair of possible hate crime incidents discovered earlier in the day.

The incidents had been reported at Noah’s Ark Restaurant and Bakery, near First Street and Barstow Avenue, and Temple Beth Israel, near Herndon and Maroa avenues, police said.

“Detectives from the Fresno Police Department have been diligently working the hate crime/vandalism case since it was brought to our attention this morning,” said Lt. Bill Dooley.

“Detectives have identified the suspect and, within the last hour, have taken him into custody. As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time.”

Added Dooley: “We are confident that this individual was acting alone and there are no additional threats to our community stemming from these incidents. We are also confident he has no ties to any extremist or militant groups tied to the conflict in the Middle East.”

While police did not name the suspect, Dooley posted a picture of him and his vehicle on social media, and promised more information Wednesday.

In the incident at Noah’s Ark, an employee discovered two broken windows and a newspaper with a handwritten message threatening Jewish owned businesses about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. The owners of the bakery are not Jewish.

At Temple Beth Israel, an employee discovered around 6 a.m. a window had been broken by a rock.

The discovery prompted Police Chief Paco Balderrama to issue a statement:

“The Fresno Police Department will not tolerate any acts of violence, threats of violence or efforts of intimidation towards any of our community members.’”

Police reported Tuesday evening that this vehicle was possibly connected to two suspected hate crime incidents in Fresno. Fresno Police Department