Fresno police release video of attempted ‘suicide by cop’ shooting by officers

Fresno police released video Friday from officer-worn cameras from the night a man tried to commit “suicide by cop,” according to police.

The 26-year-old man identified as Ryan Brooks was critically wounded in the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 22, according to police.

Officers shot Brooks outside Fort Washington Fitness, where the call originated, at the shopping center near North Friant Road and Fort Washington Avenue in northeast Fresno.

It only came to light later, according to police, that Brooks himself made the 911 call that brought officers to the scene, where they found him driving erratically.

“I’m at Fort Washington Fitness,” he says on the 911 call. “There’s someone driving around saying they’re going to start shooting people.”

The newly released video also shows an officer speaking to Brooks over the phone as the officer is on his way to the scene, but does not admit to the intentions police have said he had.

Police have said Brooks was trying to draw the attention of officers, and, when they stopped him, acted suspiciously with his hands in his pockets. He pulled what appeared to be a gun from his pocket and took a “shooter’s stance,” police said, before he was shot by two officers.

Officers can be heard in the video repeatedly telling Brooks to take his hands out of his pockets, and saying “I’m going to shoot you” at least once.

Brooks was holding a green plastic toy gun in an effort to commit “suicide by cop,” Deputy Chief Burke Farrah said on the night of the shooting by police.

Brooks faces possible criminal charges for resisting police and brandishing an imitation firearm, both misdemeanors, police said.