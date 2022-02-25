Fresno police release video of officers killing man at historic downtown Meux Home

Fresno police on Friday released body-worn camera footage of officers killing a man on the lawn of the historic Meux Home.

Police responded to the scene after a man who works at the Meux Home, which is on Tulare and R streets, reported an apparent break-in on Jan. 13, the video shows.

Two officers arrived — a man and a woman — and found 26-year-old Edgar Mendoza, who they ordered to get on the ground, video shows.

Mendoza spoke mostly Spanish to the officers, video shows, but also spoke in English at one point.

Video from the female officer’s camera shows Mendoza throw a punch at the male officer.

That officer used a Taser, which brought Mendoza to his knees before he pulled out the Taser’s projectiles, video shows. Mendoza then stood up, picked up a hammer and charged the male officer.

The officers fired at least four rounds as Mendoza fell to the ground.

The two officers involved have not been identified, but Chief Paco Balderrama previously said they had more than 10 years each with the department.