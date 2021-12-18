Fresno police reviewing force used against teen during incident captured on video

Fresno Police Department officials are conducting a formal administrative review of the force used during an incident last weekend in which two siblings were detained, and a third was struck by an officer after filming a traffic stop.

Jaytana and Jasalyn Her, ages 15 and 12, were detained Saturday in a parking lot near Angry Chickz on Bullard and Blackstone avenues after Jaytana recorded a California Highway Patrol officer stop a motorcycle rider. Video of the incident showed a Fresno police officer using a baton to strike their brother, Jayvian Her, 13, ultimately pushing him to the ground.

Jaytana and Jasalyn were cited for obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest before being released to their parents that night.

After the incident, the children and their parents, Bobby and Nastashia Her, took to social media and gave interviews to local news outlets calling for the officers to be held accountable for how the siblings were treated. Videos on social media showed a chaotic scene with a big crowd and multiple officers present.

Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said the department is conducting an administrative review of the incident, which is standard whenever an officer uses any force.

It’s unclear if CHP is conducting an internal review of the incident. In videos posted to social media, a CHP officer appears to handcuff Jaytana and take her to the ground.

While the law enforcement agencies said they showed up to the parking lot in response to calls about a sideshow occurring earlier this week, both Fresno police and CHP said they were there to assist the other agency. It remains unclear which agency was legally responsible for controlling the scene.

The Her family said they were not participating or spectating a sideshow.

“We were never a part of a so-called ‘sideshow,’ and my daughter exercised her right to freedom of speech and freedom of recording,” Nastashia Her told The Bee in a text message. “My children are raised to have respect for strangers, elders, and authority, but this time all we wish for is that the officers who put my children through all the trauma and excessive force be held accountable for their actions!”

Story continues

In California, it’s legal to record on-duty officers performing their jobs as long as the person recording doesn’t hide it or interfere with the officer’s work.

The law enforcement agencies have said the incident remains under investigation and called on witnesses to share information about what happened.

The Her family, in a previous interview with The Bee, said they plan to fight the citation and seek legal action.