Fresno police at scene of reported kidnapping and assault, with suspect at large

Fresno police were at the scene of a reported kidnapping and assault on Monday morning.

According to police, a 30-year old woman was kidnapped by her boyfriend at Fresno Street and Tyler Avenue.

The suspect was described by officers as as 30 years old and Hispanic.

Police are working to confirm the man’s identity so his name was not released.

Officers are looking for a black SUV they believed was involved in the incident. The SUV is a Chevy Avalanche or Cadillac Escalade with large chrome rims and black tinted windows in the back. It was last seen driving west on Tyler Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Police said they believe a man driving the SUV rammed a car carrying a woman who he had previously dated before forcing her into his car and driving away.

Officers will release his name and the license plate of the car as soon as it is confirmed, police said.

This story will be updated as information become available.