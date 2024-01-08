Fresno police search for suspect in 7-Eleven robberies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who is allegedly involved in multiple convenience store robberies within Fresno.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, a man entered a 7-Eleven located at 6015 East Kings Canyon Road and paid for a drink.

The man then walked behind the counter where officers say he confronted the clerk with a pocketknife. The suspect told the clerk to open the register and took about $700 in cash.

Detectives believe the suspect is responsible for three other similar cases at different 7-Elevens in Fresno.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (559) 621-6328.

