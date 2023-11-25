Fresno Police search for suspects in early morning shooting on Kearney Blvd.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men in their early 20’s are in the hospital after they were shot in southwest Fresno early Friday morning, according to Fresno Police.

The men are in stable condition, but as of Friday evening, there are no suspects in custody.

Police say they got the initial call for the shooting at Kearney Boulevard and Marks Avenue just before 4 a.m.

They say the caller stated occupants of two different vehicles were shooting at each other. They are also looking for any vehicles hit by gunfire.

The shooting happened just a few miles east of Kearney Park. Area resident Ezekiel Rodriguez says it is typically a safe area, but it seems as if shootings and crime are climbing in the area.

He says his whole neighborhood is now on edge.

“It’s a real quiet community. That’s why when these shootings happen it’s just like a shock to all of us. So, immediately all of us get together and start texting, ‘Hey, we heard shots, is everybody okay? Is everybody safe?'” said Rodriguez.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found nothing but shell casings as they closed the intersection to investigate.

Officers on the scene then got a call from CRMC staff that said two gunshot victims had just been dropped off at the hospital.

Police identified them as the victims in the shooting and say they aren’t considered suspects at this time. They are in stable condition.

Residents who might know anything about the shooting or have seen any suspicious vehicles are asked to call Fresno Police at (559) 621-7000.

