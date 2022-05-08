Fresno Motel 6 manager shot repeatedly after trying to evict woman, police say

A Fresno motel guest who’d overstayed her welcome repeatedly shot the manager when he tried to evict her, police said.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. the Motel 6 near North Barcus and West Shaw avenues, by Highway 99.

Fresno Police said the Motel 6 manager attempted to evict the guest when a disturbance followed and shots were fired.

Police said the motel manager, who is in his 30s, was shot several times to the lower half of his body. He is in critical condition at Fresno Community Regional Medical Center.

Police used a helicopter to help track down the suspect and soon after detained a woman who is believed to be the shooter.

The woman, who is also in her 30s, claimed she was shot, as well.

Police were not sure who fired shots first or who shot the woman. But police do believe the woman is the person responsible for shooting the motel manager and officers detained her.

Police also were canvasing the scene for more evidence.

It was not immediately known how long the woman had overstayed her welcome at the motel.