Fresno police searching for wanted murder suspect

Video Transcript

- Also developing. Police are searching for a murder suspect in Fresno. Homicide detectives are looking for 26-year-old Andrew Condee in connection to a deadly shooting at an East Central Fresno apartment complex last month. The department says they have identified him as the suspect responsible for the death of 27-year-old Christian Juarez.

The victim was found shot to death at the complex on Recreation Avenue near Hedges on March 6. Detectives say Condee has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a murder charge. They're asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the police department or Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.