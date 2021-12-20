Fresno police seek public’s help in fatal Tower District stabbing of homeless man

Fresno police on Monday identified a man who was stabbed to death as Angel Cortez Florez, a 27-year-old man who was unhoused.

Other homeless community members found Florez bloodied and lying on the ground Saturday afternoon near Olive and Palm avenues in the Tower District, Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley said in a statement.

Florez was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with at least two stab wounds. He later died at the hospital.

Fresno police said Florez appeared to live in a camp near the area where he was found.

Detectives are seeking the community’s help with the investigation. Anyone with information about the homicide can remain anonymous when contacting police. Tipsters can reference Case No. 21-069185.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Homicide Detective Justin Baroni can be reached at 559-621-2516, and Detective Josh Alexander can be reached at 559-621-2445.