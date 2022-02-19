Fresno police seek witnesses to Tower District hit and run that left woman badly hurt

Fresno police officers are looking for witnesses to a Tower District hit and run that left a 25-year-old woman lying in an intersection with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a pickup truck that hit the woman tried to run from the scene.

Officers said Saturday that several witnesses at the site of the crash left before they could talk to them.

The unnamed woman was hit about 6:05 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, by a gray Mazda pickup truck at Palm and Olive avenues.

Officers told The Bee at the time that the truck initially collided with a white SUV in the area of Palm and McKinley avenues.

The truck then ran a red light near Palm and Olive, striking the woman. She was found by police lying in the middle of the intersection.

The driver also crashed through a bus bench and into the fence of a nearby home. The driver fled, investigators said, but was brought to police by the driver of the white SUV, who followed him.

Police arrested the pickup truck driver and said at the time that he was facing charges of felony DUI and other misdemeanors. He was not identified then nor in a Saturday social media post requesting the public’s help.

Police are still investigating the incident and asking anyone who witnessed it (or knows someone who did) to contact them.

They are asked to call Det. Robert Cegielski at 559-621-5064 or Det. Christopher Wyant at 559-621-5066.

To remain anonymous, contact Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.