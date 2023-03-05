Fresno police shooting leaves one dead and Herndon Avenue closed near Walmart

One person died late Saturday afternoon in an incident later confirmed as an officer-involved shooting, drawing a heavy police presence to an area along Herndon Avenue near a Fresno Walmart.

It is believed police shortly before 5 p.m. were following a car connected to the incident. A car at the scene appeared to have been hit by multiple shots.

There was no indication any officers were hurt.

“Officers from the Fresno Police Department were involved in a shooting at Herndon and Ingram this evening,” agency spokesman Lt. Bill Dooley said in an email just before 7 p.m.

Fresno police blocked off Herndon Avenue and part of a Walmart parking lot as they investigate a death Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Herndon from Ingram to Palm avenues and part of the Walmart parking lot remained blocked off as of 6:30 p.m. Police warned drivers to seek alternate routes for at least a few hours.

Fresno police remained on the scene into the early evening after blocking off Herndon Avenue and part of a Walmart parking lot as they investigate a death Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Fresno Police Deputy Chief Mindy Casto was expected to provide additional details, Dooley wrote.

The Walmart and other businesses in the area appeared to have remained open.

This story will be updated.

A car that appears to have sustained hits from gunfire is seen Saturday, March 4, 2023, as Fresno police investigate a death that occurred in the late afternoon along Herndon Avenue.