Fresno police surround Mexican Consulate after reported break-in

Fresno police vehicles surrounded the Mexican Consulate in northwest Fresno early Friday after a break-in was reported.

The incident took place at North Ingram and West Alluvial avenues about 5:50 a.m.

The Consul, Adriana Gonzalez Carrillo, arrived at the scene a short time later, and said an alarm was triggered in the building.

She did not have information about anything taken or damaged inside the offices, which are surrounded by a metal fence.

“We’ll have to wait,” until police finish the investigation, she said.

