Fresno police warning community of quick thefts involving slingshots

Within seconds, criminals are able to use tools like a slingshot to break through windows and steal valuable items.

Video Transcript

- A quick crime was caught on camera in Northeast Fresno yesterday, and now city police officers are warning homeowners who park outside of their houses to be extra careful about what they have inside their cars.

New video released by Fresno police shows why. Within seconds, you see criminals like the man seen here, are able to use tools like a slingshot to break through windows and steal valuable items, including door remotes to get inside garages. Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the man riding away with the bike on Thursday evening to call police immediately.

