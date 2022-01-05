Fresno pool cleaner charged in dog’s death. Prosecutors detail evidence in case

A swimming pool technician has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly killing a Fresno family’s 16-year-old Yorkie.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed the felony animal cruelty charge against Aaron Cumpton, 23, on Monday.

If convicted, Cumpton faces up to three years in jail.

Investigators allege that on Oct. 26, 2021, Cumpton was at the pet owner’s home to service their pool when he was captured by surveillance cameras holding the family’s Yorkie, named Artie.

Cumpton then walks out of the camera’s view, and reappears a short time later holding the dog’s lifeless body. The surveillance video then shows Cumpton placing the dog in a garbage can and covering the dog with trash, according to investigators.

The pet’s body was not recovered because of the late discovery of the dog’s death.

Cumpton is scheduled to be arraigned in Fresno County Superior Court on Jan. 20.