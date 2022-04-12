Fresno prosecutors weigh death penalty for 22-year-old accused of killing his parents

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges against Julian Charles McElhaney, 22, for the death of his parents, 55-year-old William McElhaney and 64-year-old Sylvia McElhaney.

Police allege that on April 10 McElhaney shot and killed his parents at their northeast Fresno home. When officers arrived at the scene at about 3:30 p.m., they found Julian McElhaney sitting on the lawn of his parents home on 10th Street near Bullard Avenue.

Police said he fatally shot his mother inside the home, and his father was killed on the front lawn.

The felony complaint filed in the Fresno County Superior Court charges him with two counts of murder and two enhancements for using a gun to kill. This is also a special circumstances case because the case involves multiple murders.

If convicted of all charges, McElhaney faces a potential death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole. The District Attorney’s Office is currently conducting the necessary analysis on whether to seek the death penalty and will announce that decision at a later date.

McElhaney’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in Department 30 of the Fresno County Superior Court.