Fresno’s retail distribution warehouses provide big boost to city’s economy | Opinion

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargains have flooded our shopping carts and retail spending surges in recent days, it’s clear that Fresno’s economy, and the city budget, are reaping the benefits.

As shoppers hunt for deals, they unknowingly play a vital role in fueling Fresno’s new record sales tax revenue, all thanks to the local retail distribution centers that ensure Fresno gets its share, regardless of where those eager shoppers call home.

In a time when we’re all striving to make Fresno a better place to live, work, and raise our families, it’s essential to recognize the progress that our city has made. As a Realtor, I am deeply invested in our community. I’ve witnessed firsthand how the steady increase in sales tax revenue has transformed Fresno into a city with promising opportunities for all.

In 2022, the sales tax revenue projections for Fresno reached an impressive $148.7 million. What’s even more inspiring is that over the past five years, our city has seen a 42% increase in sales tax revenue. These figures reveal a dynamic shift in our local economy, one that is bringing new hope and prospects for the future.

This growth is not just about numbers; it’s about building a better community. The revenue generated from sales tax is enabling Fresno to invest more in essential neighborhood services. It’s empowering us to enhance our affordable housing, public infrastructure and support for local businesses, ultimately improving the quality of life for everyone in our city.

The rapid growth in sales tax revenue is the result of visionary city leadership, which helped grow our burgeoning retail distribution economy in Fresno’s south central business district. A significant factor contributing to this positive change is the fact that Fresno receives sales tax revenue from items shipped in our local retail distribution centers, regardless of where the shopper resides. This unique advantage has further boosted our revenue streams, helping us make significant strides in community development.

Beyond the windfall in sales tax revenue generated from the couth central business district, it is also a source of quality jobs for Fresno residents. With more than 22,000 jobs offered, boasting an above-average annual wage of $68,000, it plays a pivotal role in employing Fresnans, accounting for nearly a quarter of all jobs in Fresno.

This robust job market not only fuels our economy but also represents a beacon of opportunity for our community.

One of the most heartening outcomes of this economic growth is the decline in the poverty rate, which has dropped by 36% in the last eight years. This shows that Fresno is not only creating jobs, but stable jobs that are helping lift families from poverty into a better quality of life.

Fresno’s retail distribution economy is a genuine game changer for our city. The south central business district, while only occupying 7.5% of the city’s land area, contributes over 21% of Fresno’s sales tax revenue, underscoring its vital role in our economic transformation.

Our city’s recent economic expansion within the district is what we’ve all been waiting for — a future that promises more jobs, greater opportunities and the chance for our children to remain and thrive here in Fresno. It’s a vision that excites me as a Fresno resident because it’s about creating a community where families can put down roots, invest in their future and ensure that Fresno remains a city of endless possibilities.

So as we are in the holiday shopping craze, keep in mind the important role of Fresno’s retail distribution economy in boosting sales tax revenue that strengthens neighborhood services and makes Fresno an even more attractive place to live.

Mirna Garcia of Fresno is a member of the Northwest Regional Corporate Board of Governance for the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.

Mirna Garcia