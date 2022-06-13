Fresno school teacher was placed on leave seven months before his sex crime arrest

A Fresno Unified elementary school teacher was placed on administrative leave about seven months before his arrest last week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child, The Fresno Bee learned Monday.

Robert William Duprey, a sixth grade teacher at Wolters Elementary School, was arrested Friday on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a child under the age of 14. He posted bail and was released later that same day, authorities have said.

Duprey, 32, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday. A person who answered a telephone believed to be associated with Duprey immediately disconnected the call after The Bee journalist identified himself.

Fresno police on Monday said they were not releasing any additional information, including whether the alleged victim was a student or whether investigators believe there might be other victims. They also declined to comment on any timelines for when the alleged abuse might have happened.

“Due to the age of the victim and the nature of the crime, no further information regarding this investigation will be released at this time,” Lt. Bill Dooley said in a statement to The Bee.

FUSD spokesperson Nikki Henry told The Bee that Duprey has been on administrative leave from the district since Nov. 2, 2021. Due to personnel rules, Fresno Unified officials could not provide details on why Duprey was placed on leave at that time.

Henry acknowledged the district was aware of the arrest and referred all questions about the criminal investigation to Fresno police.

“I am providing talking points for the school site to respond to any concerns or requests from parents or families regarding Mr. Duprey – which includes information on how to report any crimes to the Fresno PD, how to make any complaints with our district, and how to access any social-emotional resources from the district,” Henry said in an email Monday.

Duprey began working at FUSD in 2012 as a substitute teacher. He was hired full-time at Wolters Elementary in August 2014.

Duprey’s teaching credential was listed as “active” and “clear” on Monday, according to online public records with the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing.