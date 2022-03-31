Fresno schools employee arrested on suspicion of child abuse. Here’s what police will confirm

A Fresno Unified School District employee was arrested this week on suspicion of child abuse, police said Thursday.

Police and Child Protective Services responded about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to a Fresno home after receiving reports of abuse, according to Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega.

Due to the age of the victims and the nature of the accusations, police would not release the location of the arrest or any details on the suspected crimes, Trueba Vega said.

Officers arrested Jammie Marie Barker, 43, for the alleged abuse, police said. She is also known as Jaime, police said.

The abuse did not take place at a school campus, Trueba Vega confirmed. The Roosevelt High School staff directory lists her as a teacher.

Barker is no longer in custody, according to Fresno County Jail records.