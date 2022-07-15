Fresno settles lawsuit after FAX bus killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run collision

The city of Fresno agreed to settle a negligence lawsuit in which a former FAX bus driver was accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in 2018.

Fresno Superior Court records indicate the city of Fresno agreed this week to settle the case. It’s unclear how much the city will pay the plaintiffs, the widow and son of Javier Silva. City officials on Thursday did not comment other than noting a settlement agreement has yet to be signed.

The Fresno City Council discussed the case during closed session in May but did not report taking any action.

Rudy Alderette was sentenced in 2020 to two years probation and 180 days of community service in the 2018 death of Silva, who was 62 at the time.

Police said Alderette was driving his bus in the early morning hours of Jan. 19 in central Fresno when Silva entered into the crosswalk at Shields and Fruit avenues. Alderette, who was northbound on Fruit and turning left onto Shields, struck the victim with the front of the bus and the back wheel ran him over.

Alderette, a FAX bus driver for 18 years, told investigators he thought he hit a box, but he did not stop.

Family members said Silva was on his way to a nearby coffee shop, part of his morning routine, when he was hit by the bus.

Alderette was arrested a short time later and charged with felony hit and run resulting in permanent injury or death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

Attorneys representing Silva’s widow and son sued the city and Alderette for negligence, seeking damages up to $8 million.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, attorney Nicholas “Butch” Wagner said Silva lived a fruitful, prosperous life as a farm worker. “It’s just horrible that his life was cut short at 62 years old,” Wagner said, noting that Silva was buried in a small town in Mexico.