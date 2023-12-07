Fresno Sheriff’s deputies arrest man, 32, on charges of meeting minor for sexual purposes

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives working with an internet crimes task force arrested a 32-year-old man on charges related to meeting a minor for sexual purposes, spokesman Tony Botti reported Wednesday.

Bail for Frank Samaniego of Fresno was set at $55,000 after he was booked into Fresno County Jail.

Botti said detectives posing as a teenage girls used technology to identify would-be predators and the suspect expressed his sexual desires and agreed to meet with the detective posing as a child.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force 64 federal, state and local agencies throughout counties in the Central San Joaquin Valley.

Botti noted that online predators pose as children and attempt to set up meetings by using social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, Discord, Kik, MeetMe, and Scout.

Information related to sexual predators can be reported to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-498-7867 through Crime Stoppers.