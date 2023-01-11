Fresno sheriff’s detectives arrest man in domestic violence-related death

Jim Guy

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives Monday night arrested a man in the Raisin City area in a homicide believed to be related to domestic violence, said spokesman Tony Botti.

The arrest took place after deputies went to a home in the 8300 block of South Hayes Avenue about 10 p.m., where a woman was found dead. Botti said that because the case was on ongoing investigation, neither the name of the suspect nor the name of the victim was being released Tuesday.

