Fresno sheriff’s detectives update investigation in man, woman found dead on Van Ness

Homicide detectives from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and a woman in a parked car at Van Ness and Bullard avenues early Saturday morning as a murder-suicide.

Initial findings are the man and woman are known to each other, it was an isolated incident and there are no outstanding suspects in the case, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said Saturday evening.

The FCSO had not yet identified the man or woman.

Anyone with information to aid in the investigation is asked to contact detective Jose Diaz at 559-600-8204 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or valleycrimestoppers.org.

FCSO deputies responded to a call around 6 a.m. Saturday and found the man and woman in the car, parked in an affluent neighborhood. Van Ness Avenue was closed between Bullard and Dovewood Lane while homicide detectives investigated.