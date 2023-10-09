Fresno sheriff’s sergeant arrested for drug possession, drunk in public has retired

A Fresno County Sheriff’s sergeant who was arrested earlier this year has retired, an agency spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Thomas Grilione, 52, retired Sept. 28 after 21 years with the sheriff’s office, spokesperson Tony Botti said.

Grilione was arrested May 28 in Clovis for being drunk in public and possessing a controlled substance, which included cocaine, at a business near Nees and Fowler avenues, Clovis police said.

His attorney on Monday did not immediately return a call asking for comment. Grilione pleaded not guilty in August.

Grilione was “under the influence of intoxicating liquor, a drug, a controlled substance, toluene,” according to the criminal complaint.

Both of the alleged crimes were misdemeanors and Grilione was held for about two hours before being released from jail with a citation, the sheriff’s office said earlier this year.

Grilione had been a sergeant since 2016, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post following a badge ceremony.

He was ordered to appear at his next hearing on Dec. 6, according to court records. He was not required to appear along with his attorney at the previous hearings.