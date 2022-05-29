Fresno shooting leaves victim in critical condition. What’s hampering investigation

Fresno police are investigating a shooting in east-central Fresno early Sunday that left a person in critical condition.

Police received a call shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday of a gunshot victim in the front yard of a home in the 3700 block of Michigan Avenue, just south of Shields Avenue, said Lt. Brian Valles.

When officers arrived they found a male on the ground with a single gunshot wound to his torso area. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition early Sunday. The victim’s age was not immediately available.

Valles said there was a party in the area that may be connected to the shooting.

“We’re getting information that it may have been someone outside the party that is responsible for the shooting, but we have no suspect information and very limited information because the majority of the people there are extremely intoxicated and our victim is uncooperative, ” Valles said.

Valles said the shooting did not appear to be connected to one earlier in the evening at about 9 p.m. near Clinton Avenue and First Street. An adult male was killed in that shooting.