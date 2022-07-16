Fresno shooting: Man found lying in driveway after getting shot

A 31-year-old man on Friday night was found shot in front of a home in the area west of Highway 99.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m.

Fresno Police said the man was struck at least once and was discovered lying in the driveway of a house near the intersection of Cornelia and Ashlan avenues.

No arrest have been made. But police said they believe the suspect left a shoe in the roadway.

The victim was taken to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

