Fresno shooting victim dropped at Children’s Hospital is uncooperative, police say

Medical staff at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County called Fresno police after an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound was dropped off there early Sunday.

The teenager, wounded in the right shoulder, told Fresno Police Department officers that he was shot near Kings Canyon Road and South Willow Avenue in southeast Fresno, but provided no other information and has been otherwise uncooperative with investigators, Lt. Paul Cervantes said.

Officers were called to the hospital shortly before 4 a.m.

Cervantes said the area where the man said he was shot is covered by Fresno’s ShotSpotter electronic surveillance system, but there was no activation of the system by gunfire Sunday morning, Cervantes said.

Police combed the area but were unable to locate a potential crime scene.