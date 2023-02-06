Fresno ‘sideshow’ rampage: Police track multiple reports of reckless drivers across city

Dozens of reckless drivers took over multiple intersections Sunday afternoon in Fresno, burning doughnuts and performing other illegal stunts while they were tracked by police.

Fresno police Lt. Jon Papaleo said motorcycle officers and other units were trying to shut down the so-called “sideshow” events as fast as they popped up. But he said the drivers, many in high-performance cars and trucks, were using social media to try to stay ahead of law enforcement.

Police sped to Shaw and Blackstone avenues shortly after 3 p.m. after the intersection was taken over, but most of the drivers quickly vanished in multiple directions. A short time later, hundreds more drivers popped up at Van Ness and Belmont avenues, clogging the intersection but speeding away as motorcycle officers arrived.

Police, who have previously promised to impound vehicles involved in the illegal events, were making multiple traffic stops on those suspected of involvement in the events.