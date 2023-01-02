Fresno’s new year starts with gun violence and first homicide after man is shot several times

On the first day of the new year, Fresno already experienced its first homicide.

A man was shot several times Sunday evening at an apartment complex in central Fresno.

Fresno Police said a personal disturbance occurred between the victim and suspect, which led to shots being fired around 5 p.m. at an apartment near Saginaw and Ashlan avenues.

“We don’t believe there is any risk to the public at this point,” Fresno Police Lt. Leslie Williams said.

Police said there were witnesses to the shooting but a suspect had yet to be confirmed and identified.

The victim was in his 30s, police said.

Responding officers found the man lying on the ground, struck by several gun shots to both his upper and lower body.

He was transported to a local hospital, where the victim died.