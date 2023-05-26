Fresno State basketball player Joseph Hunter arrested again on felony weapons charges

Fresno State guard Joseph Hunter was arrested Friday on felony weapons charges, his second arrest in two weeks.

Detectives from the Central Valley Gun Crime Task Force served five search warrants and made three arrests related to an ongoing firearms investigation, including the Bulldogs guard and two of three others who were arrested May 16 following a routine traffic stop. Also arrested was Qiwan Whittiker, 25, and Isaiah Pirtle, 22. A fourth suspect, Vonkell Holmes, remains outstanding and is wanted for felony and misdemeanor firearms charges.

The district attorney did not file charges against the San Joaquin Memorial High grad and prize of the Bulldogs’ 2022 recruiting class following the May 18 arrest. But he now faces felony charges of selling or transferring firearms with intent to avoid requirements of PC 27545, sell, loan, transfer of firearms without a dealer’s license, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possession of an assault weapon.

