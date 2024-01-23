Fresno State Instructor Strike impacting students

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Professors at Fresno State, along with an expected 30,000 instructors from across the California State University system, are taking to the picket lines on the first week of the spring semester.

This is as they strike for better wages, benefits, and longer paternal leave.

Rain or shine, instructors were out on Shaw and Maple Avenues, since early Monday morning, making their voices heard. They say it’s time the school systems take care of teachers, so they can take care of students.

“We have hundreds. We have hundreds of professors who are going to be participating,” said Fresno’s CFA President, John Beynon.

A loud strike Monday morning just outside Fresno State, left a quiet campus for students.

“How many of your classes were cancelled?”

“It was two today. Two out of the four I was taking,” said Carlos Melgarejo, a senior at Fresno State.

Several students like Melgarejo had half of their classes on the first week of this spring semester cancelled because of the strike. For him, he’s all for the instructors getting paid.

“If the faculty aren’t happy then how can students be happy,” he said. “That’s true you know, because you have to incentivise the teachers to be here and teach us to the best of their abilities, and if they’re not happy how are they going to do that.”

Even though Melgarejo is a senior, he wants to see those who helped him get there, get what they feel they deserve.

“I agree with the teachers, they gotta stand up, just as long as it doesn’t mess with my graduate,” laughed Melgarejo.

“It’s not so weird, it’s sad, to see the campus like this,” said Adrian Ancelmo-Perez.

However, students like Freshman Adrian Ancelmo-Perez, are for teachers fighting for more, so long as it doesn’t impede on his education.

Ancelmo-Perez ended up joining teachers at the picket lines after his classes.

“I think as students we need answers. Do we start doing assignments? Are we added or not? How many classes are going to be cancelled?” he said.

This strike comes off the heels of the CSU system increasing their tuition for students, starting this upcoming fall semester, to just over $6,000 dollars per year.

“We were not making any more movement with management in terms of our agreement and terms of our contract so we’re out here to demonstrate that we’re valuable,” said Beynon.

This five-day strike is expected to last until the end of the week, however, if a deal isn’t agreed on by then, it could stretch further into the semester.

