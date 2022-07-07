Fresno teacher arrested for second time in a month for alleged sex crimes, police say

The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a Fresno Unified School District employee Thursday afternoon for alleged sex crimes..

Robert William Duprey, 33, was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of felony sexual battery and assault. He was booked into Fresno County jail on Thursday morning.

Detectives identified three alleged victims and the investigation is ongoing, Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley said.

Police said because of the age and nature of the crimes, additional details would not be provided.

It is the second arrest of Duprey in a span of a month.

Duprey was placed on administrative leave about seven months before his arrest in early June on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child, The Bee reported.

Duprey is a sixth grade teacher at Wolters Elementary School and was arrested in June on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.

He posted bail then and was released later that same day, authorities have said.

Anyone with information on these or similar crimes is encouraged to contact Detective Brad Schreiner at 559-621-2497 or Sergeant David Wilkin at 669-621-2447 with the Fresno Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit.