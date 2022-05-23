Fresno teen who killed his father, brother convicted of double murder. Here’s what he faces

A 19-year-old Fresno man has pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his father and his brother inside their mobile home in west central Fresno last May.

Robert Cotter changed his plea from not guilty to no contest Friday in Judge James Kelley’s courtroom. Cotter answered quietly when the judge asked him if he had any questions about the charges against him.

“No, your honor,” Cotter said in a subdued voice.

By admitting to killing his brother, Brian Cotter, 15, and his father, 53-year-old Patrick Cotter on May 17, 2021, Cotter is facing up to 50 years to life, plus life without parole, said his defense attorney Emily Takao.

The Fresno County District Attorney decided against pursuing the death penalty. Cotter also admitted to sentencing enhancements for using a gun to commit the murders.

Police were initially told by Robert Cotter that his dad and brother were killed in a murder/suicide plan. Police found the elder Cotter inside a bedroom in the mobile home, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The 15-year-old brother was also shot and taken to the hospital where he died a few days later.

As detectives continued to investigate, they discovered some inconsistencies between the evidence from the scene and statements made by Robert Cotter. Detectives spoke with Robert Cotter again and this time he confessed to killing his brother and father.

He was arrested on July 16, 2021.

Robert Cotter is being held at the Fresno County Jail without bail. He will be sentenced on June 20 in Dept. 32.