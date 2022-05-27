A Fresno teen sitting in a friend’s yard was shot, police say. Here’s what cops know

Officers are investigating the shooting of a teen Thursday night in central Fresno but said the victim has not been cooperative, police said.

The 18-year-old was outside the home of a friend near Saginaw Way and Crystal Avenue, southwest of Ashlan and West avenues, about 9 p.m. when he was shot once in the upper body, according to Lt. Brian Valles.

Police said they do not believe the violence was gang-related, but the teen did not cooperate with officers as they investigated. Neither he nor a man at the scene described the potential shooter, police said.

The teen was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition, Valles said.

There is a ShotSpotter sensor in range but it gave no notification, Valles said. No shell casings were found.