Fresno teen stabbed during carjacking by two men, police say. Teen was pumping gas

A teen was stabbed while being carjacked by two men Tuesday evening in east central Fresno, police said.

The 16-year-old was filling the tank of his car with gas about 10:30 p.m. at a station at Maple and McKinley avenues when he was attacked, Lt. Ignacio Ruiz said.

Two men who police said were in their 30s approached the teen and a struggle ensued before one of the men drove off in the teen’s car, police said.

The 16-year-old was also stabbed in the arm with what is believed to be a pocket knife during the fight at the gas station, according to police.

The other man got back into his own car and also left the scene, police said.

Officers were able to find the teen’s car abandoned near Shields and Cedar avenues a short time later, police said. Officers were surveying the stolen car for evidence, and looking for witnesses, Ruiz said.

There is no reason to believe the teen and the men knew each other, police said.

“The victim is fine. We’re glad he’s OK,” Ruiz said. “Just that one wound and he’s being treated right now. We don’t know if there are other witnesses out there. Only the two parties and the victim were present during the incident.”

Anyone reporting information on the incident can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.