Fresno is a test market for a new McDonald’s sandwich. Here’s what we know

McDonald’s fast food restaurants are testing a new sandwich in Fresno — along with Sacramento, Bakersfield, Chico and Reno.

The Grand McChicken sandwich was rolled out to restaurants starting Wednesday.

It appears to be simply a larger version of McDonald’s original McChicken sandwich with a bigger chicken patty.

The breaded chicken patty comes on a bun with shredded lettuce and mayonnaise. It adds up to 550 calories. Customers can add two half strips of bacon and American cheese, for an extra charge, plus a pickle, mustard and ketchup.

The test market appears to include restaurants in Clovis, according to an employee.

Tests of new products can be a little tricky as often corporate-owned locations participate, but franchise-owned ones sometimes don’t.

Look for signs out front advertising the Grand McChicken sandwich, recommended one worker.

McDonald’s did not say how long Fresno restaurants would carry the item. It’s available at the restaurants, drive-thru and via delivery apps.

