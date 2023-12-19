Fresno Unified kicks off free breakfast and lunch for kids during winter break
The Fresno Unified School District is taking action to keep students well-fed this winter break.
The Fresno Unified School District is taking action to keep students well-fed this winter break.
Fresno State said assistant head coach Tim Skipper will serve as the team's interim coach.
These Gen Z women have decided to learn. ballet in their 20s and they're taking to TikTok to document their experiences.
The Fed's rate decision doesn't directly change your credit card APR, but it does play a role. Here's how.
The Eagles need to bounce back after a tough loss to the Cowboys in Week 14.
This body lotion from Gold Bond has earned over 19,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.
Refresh your closet with these snuggly, stylish options.
A four-year sentence for Trevor Milton is less than what prosecutors wanted for the executive convicted of spreading lies about the electric vehicle company he founded.
Also on deck: Lego on markdown, genuine white gold jewelry for over $100 off, wireless over-ear headphones for 85% off and so much more.
'Saved my tires': Nearly 45,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
It’s the calm before the storm of the conference season, when basketball teams are on break for academic finals and those that are playing are putting up blowout scores against lesser opponents.
During a time of "so much division," the Napiers hope their HGTV show and its message reminds people that we have a lot in common.
The announcement follows months of back and forth between X and the commission.
While a handful of teams clinched playoff spots in real life in Week 15, many fantasy seasons likely came to an end in the first week of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the weekend action in Week 15.
It's been an action-packed year with new startups emerging (so many electric boat and RV companies, am I right?), a bevy of EVs hitting the road and a number of commercial milestones achieved in the autonomous vehicle industry. A number of startups failed, including a bunch of mobility SPACs, and layoffs were pervasive even into this last month of the year. Two of the more stunning stories were within the autonomous vehicle industry: the founders of the defunct Argo AI coming back with a new SoftBank-funded AV startup and the downfall of Cruise.
Comfort and style come together in these so-cozy gems — and they're affordable.
The UFC 297 main event got started a month earlier than planned.
Some borrowers who were supposed to have their loans discharged were erroneously placed into repayment.
The star said it kept her 'toasty warm' on set. Don't brave winter without it!
The 76-year-old was attending a concert when he sustained the injury.
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.