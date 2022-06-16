Fresno woman arrested after stabbing man in domestic violence incident, police say

A woman was arrested Thursday after stabbing a man in a domestic violence incident, Fresno police said.

Officers were called to an apartment on Shields Avenue east of Teilman Avenue about 1:30 a.m. and found the woman trying to leave in a car, police said.

Officers breached the door of the apartment because they believed the injured man was inside, police said. He was found with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

The woman, who police said was in her 30s, was arrested. The man, who was in his 40s, is in stable condition, police said.