Fresno woman attacked by her boyfriend, cops say. Then her son pulled out a knife

A domestic violence incident in Fresno came to a bloody end late Tuesday afternoon after a son came to his mother’s defense and pulled out a knife.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. in the area west of Highway 99, near Valentine and Shields avenues.

Fresno Police said a 26-year-old man was assaulting his girlfriend, who is 35 years old, when her son came to her aid after hearing the disturbance.

The son, who is 21 years old, initially got into a fight with his mom’s boyfriend. Then, the son pulled out a knife and stabbed the mom’s boyfriend, police said.

The boyfriend fled the scene, but police located him nearby.

Police said the boyfriend suffered two to three stab wounds to the abdominal area and was in critical condition at Fresno Community Regional Medical Center.

The suspect is expected to survive, police said, and will be booked into Fresno County Jail on charges related to domestic violence once he’s released from the hospital.

The son who stabbed the suspect was not expected to face any charges, according to police.

The son and his mother both suffered minor injuries.