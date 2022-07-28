Fresno woman and boyfriend killed, allegedly by her own father and brother. Here’s the latest

A Fresno father and son, who are charged with two murders, including that of their own family member, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Fresno County Superior Court.

Gerardo Zurita, 40, and his son Leobardo Zurita, 19, are accused by police of being responsible for the shooting deaths of Stacy Zurita, 21, the daughter of the elder Zurita and her boyfriend Raul “Bobby” Nunez, 25.

The shootings happened on July 8 at about 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Iowa Avenue and North Eighth Street. Police said the conflict may have been prompted by an earlier fight between members of the Zurita and Nunez families.

Witnesses told police a car was seen leaving the area after the initial skirmish and then returned. Several shots rang out from the car, fatally striking Nunez and his girlfriend.

Stacy Zurita, leftm and Raul “Bobby” Nunez, right.

Two of Nunez’s sisters were in court Thursday, wearing T-shirts with his photo and the words, “R Jay’s World.” One of the sister’s shirt said “Rest Easy Little Brother” and the other said, “Rest Easy Big Brother.”

The sisters, Virginia Nunez and Leandra Rubio, said their brother was very protective of their family, had a kind heart and loved children. He didn’t have any of his own children and was close to Nunez’s three children.

“It has been really hard on them,” Nunez said. “They keep asking me, ‘when are we going to see Bobby?’ and I have to keep telling them, ‘I don’t know baby, I don’t know.’”

Rubio said that whatever bad blood there was between her brother and the Zuritas she was unaware of what it was, or why it escalated to violence.

“He didn’t want any drama with them,” Rubio said. “He was getting his life together.”

Nunez was working at El Super grocery store at Tulare Street and First Avenue for about six months before the shooting. He worked in the produce section and was hoping to get promoted soon. The store is also where he met his girlfriend Stacy.

“My brother was not the relationship type,” Nunez said. “But when he brought her around to us, we knew it might be serious.”

The next court appearance for the Zuritas is Sept. 29 for a pre-preliminary hearing. If convicted on all charges, plus enhancements, the elder Zurita is facing 50 years to life and his son would spend life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecuting the case is Senior Deputy District Attorney David Olmos. Representing Gerardo Zurita is Margarita Martinez-Baly and Ralph Torres is defending Leobardo Zurita.