Fresno woman confronts couple who stole her car. She got stabbed, police say

A woman was stabbed early Tuesday after confronting a couple she said stole her car, according to Fresno police.

The victim arrived at her apartment before 7 a.m. near Clinton Avenue and Angus Street and left her car running while she ran inside, officer Felipe Uribe.

She returned moments later to find her car missing, but used a smartphone app to track the car to a nearby location, Uribe said.

The victim confronted a man and woman in the car and an altercation ended with the victim being stabbed by the woman, police said. Uribe could not immediately say where on the body she was stabbed.

The couple fled and the car was recovered, police said. The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening and she was released from the hospital.

Uribe said police recommend victims call for an officer for help. Police discourage victims from confronting suspects, because no one knows what they are capable of, he said.

“Anytime you leave your vehicle in a public place, don’t leave it running or with valuables in it,” he said. “It doesn’t take but seconds for someone to jump in and drive off.”

Fresno police investigate in the area of Clinton Avenue west of Fresno Street after a stabbing on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.