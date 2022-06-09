Fresno woman found guilty of murder in death of elderly Hanford man

Jun. 8—A Fresno woman charged with participating in the murder of an elderly Hanford man has been convicted of first degree murder with special circumstances.

The June 3 decision followed a four-day trial.

Stacie Mendoza, 42, conspired with others to enter the 74 year-old man's Hanford home for the purpose of committing a robbery, according to officials.

After Mendoza unlawfully obtained personal and financial information from the victim's residence, she participated in brutally murdering the victim, Hanford Police officials reported.

Mendoza faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibly of parole at her sentencing, which is scheduled for July 1 in Department 6 of the Kings County Superior Court.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kevin Cisney and investigated by detectives from the Hanford Police Department with assistance from the Kings County District Attorney's Office.