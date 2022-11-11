Fresno woman and her boyfriend arrested in connection with murder of her sister, baby

A Fresno woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with the murder earlier this year of the woman's younger sister and her infant daughter, police said.

Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, and Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, were arrested Wednesday night on two counts of murder, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said during a Thursday news conference. Balderrama said the pair confessed to killing Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her 3-week-old daughter, Celine.

"We can now say with complete certainty that we have those responsible for this homicide in custody," Balderrama said. "We have the murder weapon, a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun and we have a motive: jealousy and sibling rivalry."

On Sept. 24, police responded at 7:20 a.m. to a report of multiple gunshots in the bedroom of a residence in the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue, according to authorities. Officers found Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and Celine suffering from multiple gunshots. Paramedics arrived and provided medical aid but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Balderrama said that it's believed that Yanelly Solorio-Rivera was sleeping and holding her daughter in bed when she was shot.

Police offered $25,000 in reward money to help solve the crime and released a video of a person of interest in the slayings, who has since been confirmed by Balderrama to be Arroyo Morales. Balderrama also said that Arroyo Morales is believed to have gang ties.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.