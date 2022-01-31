Fresno woman and LA boyfriend face fraud charges in court over insurance claims

A man was arraigned in Fresno County Superior Court on Monday for allegedly burning an SUV and fraudulently claiming it was stolen, according to investigators.

The California Department of Insurance claims Edwin Saghian, 51, of Tarzana burned the 2017 Chevy Tahoe with his girlfriend, 39-year-old Clarita Martinez of Fresno, and collected $27,041 in a fraudulent insurance payout.

Martinez is scheduled to arraigned March 4, according to records.

Saghian’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Prosecutors say Saghian drove from the Los Angeles area to Fresno to visit Martinez, who is also known as Clarita Bailey. Following a dinner and a trip to a casino, he reported the SUV stolen, according to prosecutors.

California Highway Patrol found the burned vehicle, prosecutors said, but an inspection showed no signs of forced entry or that anyone had tampered with the ignition. The vehicle was declared a total loss.

Saghian was arrested Nov. 30, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say the couple has provided inconsistent statements about the timeline of events, and that they conspired to commit fraud.