Fresno woman missing five days. Search on from city to Sierra

A Fresno woman has been missing since Friday and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help to find her, according to a news release.

Samantha Tomlinson, 37, was last seen about noon on Friday at the Costco located near Herndon and Blackstone avenues in north Fresno, deputies say.

A friend of Tomlinson filed the missing person’s report with the Fresno Police Department, the release says, after not being able to reach her.

“Samantha has recently been facing some challenges in her life,” the release says.

She is known to be an avid hiker so the sheriff’s Search and Rescue team, U.S. Forest Service rangers and California Highway Patrol officers have checked spots she’s known to visit in the Sierra, the release says.

Tomlinson 37 years old, 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes, according to a description from investigators. She drives a silver 2002 four-door Honda Civic with the license plate of 6YQB398.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tomlinson or her car is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000 or the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111. The police case reference number is 21-66427.

