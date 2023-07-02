Fresno woman shot in head by man who she might’ve been dating, police say

A woman was shot in the head Saturday afternoon allegedly by a person who she might’ve been dating, according to Fresno Police.

Officers responded around 3:20 p.m. to an apartment complex near the intersection of Winery and Balch avenues.

That’s where police found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head and lying on the street.

A nearby resident who was working on his car told The Bee he heard eight gun shots, then noticed the woman fleeing and trying to get into a car before she collapsed.

The woman, who is in her 20s to 30s, was transported to a local hospital but her medical condition was not known.

Lt. Skye Liebee said the woman was conscious and breathing when she was transported.

The person believed to be responsible for the shooting, meanwhile, was detained but only after a foot chase with police.

Patrolling officers found a suspect who matched the description of the shooter but the man tried to outrun them.

The suspect, who is in his 20s, was eventually caught as he was trying to get over a fence.

Liebee said he was not armed at the time he was detained.

Fresno Police said the suspect is known to law enforcement and that he’s from out of the area, but did not specify where.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what prompted the shooting. Based on preliminary evidence, they believe the victim and suspect might have had a dating relationship.